Tai Emery has caught many eyeballs for the bizarre way of celebrating the defeat against Rung-Aran Khunchai in the first round by technical knockout at Bare-knuckle Thailand. The viral video from the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event has been making rounds on the internet, which shows Tai showing off her breast to the public to celebrate her win. Reportedly, climbing ropes and lifting shirts in front of spectators has resulted in a 6,150% increase in the subscribers of her OnlyFans profile.

Tai Emery's Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAI EMERY (@tai_emery)

