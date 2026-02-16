"Golgappe wale pani me nikla chuha", a youth is heard saying in a video going viral on social media. It is alleged that the youth and his friend found a live rat in the water used for pani puri. The youth who shared the video on Instagram alleged that the incident occurred while they were shooting their challenge video. In the viral clip, the youth and his friend are seen shooting a video at a pani puri stall at a roadside. As the video moves forward, the street vendor is seen removing a live rat from the pani puri water tank. In the end, the clip shows the live rat running after being taken out of the pani puri water tank. Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 25 million views. Although the video has sparked major hygiene concerns, some netizens suspect the clip to be scripted for views. "That sora ai video got real," one user wrote, while a second added, "Tell me this is AI". ‘Got Only 4 Golgappas Instead of 6 for INR 20’: Vadodara Woman Sits on Busy Road in Bizarre Protest, Halts Traffic Until Police Convince Her to Leave; Videos Go Viral.

Viral Video Shows Street Vendor Removing Live Rat from Pani Puri Water

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan (@karan_dhanju26)

