Videos of kids usually garner a lot of attention from the netizens and leave them in awe. Recently, a video went viral of a toddler boarding a plane and greeting every passenger. This video has caught the attention of many netizens, who cannot stop gushing over it. The video was shared on Twitter, where a little boy can be seen walking down the aircraft’s aisle. As he walks through the aisle, the boy shakes hands with every passenger, and they greet him with a smile. The cute video will melt your heart with love. Sea Otter Generously Helps People Cleaning the Swimming Pool; Viral Video of the Smart Helper Will Make You Go Aww!

Watch the Cute Video Here

What a friendly soul 💕 pic.twitter.com/rVmhHVSSK0 — Morissa Schwartz 📚 (Dr. Rissy) (@MorissaSchwartz) January 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)