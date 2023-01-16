The Internet is filled with cute videos, posts mostly of bunnies, puppies, cats, babies and more that will just make you go awww at just one look. Now, a video of a little sea otter helping the pool cleaners clean the pool is overloaded with cuteness and too difficult for netizens to handle. In the video, you can see two men cleaning the poolside with wipers and the little otter surfaces from the pool and brings a safety cone to the poolside. The otter then takes another dip, brings another cone with its little hands, and keeps on the poolside. This adorable act of the otter helping the people clean the swimming pool is absolutely delightful. Bengaluru Man Rides Bike With One Cat on His Backpack and Another on the Fuel Tank; Video Goes Viral.

Watch The Adorable Video Here

