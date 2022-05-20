We are surrounded by many unidentified and peculiar creatures that are still unknown to explorers. A video surfaced on Twitter that has amazed netizens and has garnered more than 7 million views shows a fish that changes its colour. The baffling clip shows a Glass Squid that becomes transparent from its original black colour when taken out of the water. The flashy fish is characterized by having bulging eyes, a swollen body and short arms. Sea-riously Bizarre Fish With Yellow Eyes Caught By Russian Fisherman Roman Fedortsov Will Change the Way You See the Ocean!

Watch It Here:

Glass squid that changes color instantly. pic.twitter.com/SCyRirE9cG — Figen (@TheFigen) May 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)