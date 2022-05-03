An indigo airlines flight had to travel back to Delhi after runway at the Udaipur airport was shut for 3 hours. Journalist Rubika liyaquat in a tweet said that the indigo flight was to land at udaipur airport at 8:15 am but the pilot midway announced about the runway shut down at Udaipur airport and the flight had to be taken back to Delhi.

See Tweet:

I can’t believe it! @IndiGo6E @AAI_Official @DGCAIndia the flight 6E-6019 was to land in udaipur at 8:15 but mid-way pilot announces- “the udaipur airport has shut the runway for 3 hrs and no prior information was shared with airlines”. He brings us back to delhi! Thx for #Eidi pic.twitter.com/vpcMErheqR — Rubika Liyaquat (@RubikaLiyaquat) May 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)