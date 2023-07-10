A video depicting friendship between a cop and a peacock is currently doing rounds on the Indian side of social media. In the clip, a police station chief in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi region can be seen feeding snacks to the national bird. Reportedly, the cop brings treats for the bird every day, while the peacock arrives at the station on hearing the calls from the latter without fail. The special bond between the two has left netizens amazed on social media. Like Arif and Sarus, This Madhya Pradesh Man and Peacock Are Best Buddies (Watch Video).

UP Cop Friendship With Peacock Video

