USA's Max Park has broken the renowned Guinness World Record for the quickest time to complete a rotating 3x3x3 puzzle cube. The 21-year-old broke the previous record, established by China's Yusheng Du in 2018, with an astounding performance of 3.13 seconds, knocking off by 0.34 seconds. Max smashed the record on June 11, 2023, at the Pride in Long Beach celebration in California. Max now owns the world records for the 4x4x4 cube, 5x5x5 cube, 6x6x6 cube, and 7x7x7 cube in terms of both the single solve and average solve. Mass Wedding in Rajasthan: 2,143 Couples Tie Knot in Baran to Break Two Guinness World Records.

Watch Video of Max Park Breaking Guinness World Record:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)