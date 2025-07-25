A baby born at just 21 weeks gestation in Iowa City has been named the world’s most premature baby to survive, according to Guinness World Records. Nash Keen, born on July 5, 2024, arrived 133 days early, weighing just 10 ounces (283 grams), about the size of a bar of soap. After spending nearly six months in the NICU at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, Nash was discharged in January 2025. Now a healthy one-year-old, Nash has surpassed the previous record set in Alabama in 2020 by just one day, marking what doctors call a “remarkable triumph of modern medicine.”

Baby Born at 21 Weeks Sets Guinness World Record

