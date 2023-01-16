In another episode of a creepy crawling found inside your everyday stuff, we have brought you a viral video of a deadly serpent found inside a printer. A highly venomous eastern brown snake was found by a terrified receptionist inside the paper drawer of a printer. Snake rescuers from Australian Snake Catchers, based in Sydney, were called out for help. They caught the viper, and the heart-stopping video was shared on Facebook. Deadly Eastern Brown Snake! Woman Finds The Dangerous Viper Slithering in Washing Machine in Australia; Watch Viral Video.

Watch How The Reptile Catcher Caught The Deadly Snake!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)