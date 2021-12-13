We are all aware of how much Indians like Kulhad Chaii. But now it’s time for the viral kulhad-baked cheezy Momos which is making rounds among the foodies. In a viral video which was shared by foodstagrammer Hardika Malik from his Instagram handle @paidaishi_foodie, a Delhi street vendor is seen tossing fried momos along with a mixture of two yummy sauces, one of which is mayonnaise, some chopped onions, capsicum, and sweet corn. Then he placed the marinated momos in a classical kulhad and garnished them with cheese, and baked them in the oven. The gooey dish can be found in Delhi, at Rabbit Lee café in Krishna Nagar. Watch the video to know more. Momo Pizza is a Thing on Pizza Hut Menu And It is Driving Twitterati Crazy!

Presenting Kulhad Momos

