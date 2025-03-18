A shocking video from Mataur has gone viral, alleging that a tomcat’s head was used in place of chicken for making non-vegetarian momo. The footage, which has sparked outrage among locals, shows a person claiming that the head of a tomcat, referred to as “Billa,” was found at a momo stall. Adding to the confusion, another media report suggests that the head in question might actually belong to a dog rather than a cat. According to allegations, chicken momos and spring rolls were being prepared using animal flesh and rotten vegetables, sparking outrage among customers. The disturbing claims have raised serious concerns about food safety and hygiene, prompting authorities to take swift action. The health department has stepped in and collected samples from the suspected stall for investigation. Officials have assured that the samples will be tested, and strict action will be taken if any wrongdoing is confirmed. South Korea to Ban Dog Meat Consumption After International and Domestic Criticism of Centuries-Old Practice: Report

Viral Video Alleges Animal’s Flesh Used Instead of Chicken

Billa (Tomcat) head used for making Chicken Momos? Another video from Mataur goes viral, where a person alleges that a tomcat’s head is being used instead of chicken, and non-veg momos are made from this flesh. Another media report suggests that it was actually a dog’s head. The… https://t.co/PKYYHRPZgz pic.twitter.com/r0wbe02N9B — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) March 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)