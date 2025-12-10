A video going viral on social media shows a YouTuber named Doperman, aka Ritik Chandna, being confronted in Haryana's Gurugram for feeding chicken momos to a cow. According to a report in The Times of India, Ritik Chandna, a resident of New Colony, was thrashed and paraded through the streets by members of Hindu organisations such as Gau Raksha Dal and Bajrang Dal. He was assaulted after a video of him allegedly feeding chicken momos to a cow during a live stream surfaced online. An FIR has also been filed against the accused. The viral clip shows him feeding chicken momos to a cow during a live stream. He was also arrested on charges of hurting religious sentiments, but was later granted bail. The video also shows Ritik issuing an apology after he and his father were confronted over the incident. Online Fraud in Gurugram: Farmer Tries to Buy Cow Online at Discounted Price, Loses Rs 22,000.

YouTuber Doperman Issues an Apology After Video Shows Him Feeding Chicken Momos to Cow Surfaces

The YouTuber known as "god polaris" or "doperman" was reportedly apprehended by police following complaints from the Gau Raksha Dal and Bajrang Dal for a live stream incident where he fed a cow a chicken momo. pic.twitter.com/8eJt6xHXKM — OnlyLafda_ (@OnlyLafda_) December 9, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)