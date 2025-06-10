Recently, a consumer court in Mumbai said that if non-vegetarian food hurts one's religious sentiments, then one always has the option to order food from restaurants that serve exclusively vegetarian food. According to a report in Bar and Bench, the Mumbai Suburban (Additional) District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission addressed a complaint in which two individuals claimed that they were served non-vegetarian dishes despite ordering vegetarian food at a restaurant. However, the commission said, "a reasonable person can differentiate between vegetarian and non-vegetarian food before consuming it." "If the complainant is a vegetarian and his religious sentiments are hurt by non-vegetarian food, then why did he choose a restaurant where both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food was available instead of ordering from a restaurant serving only vegetarian food," the commission added. The complainants had sought compensation of INR 6 lakh for mental stress, emotional distress and harm to religious sentiments. However, the consumer court quashed a complaint filed against Wow Momos. Zepto License Suspension: Online Grocery Platform Loses Food License for Its Facility in Mumbai’s Dharavi After Maharashtra FDA Flags ‘Poor Hygiene’.

Consumer Court Quashes Complaint Against Wow Momos

A consumer court in Mumbai recently remarked that if non-vegetarian food hurts one's religious sentiments, one always has the option to order food from restaurants that serve exclusively vegetarian food. The complainants moved the consumer court seeking ₹6 lakh as compensation… pic.twitter.com/N1BJ3VTY9D — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) June 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)