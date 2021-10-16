Food experiments are fun, but a recent combination of Momo Pizza is making the internet weep! The unusual combo gained a lot of attention on social media. Twitterati went crazy by the extraordinary combination, sparking a debate with some loving the idea, while some slamming it. A Twitter user recently posted an advertisement showing the Pizza Hut Menu in Delhi which has momo pizza that might make some of your hackles rise.

The ad says the newly launched pizza by Pizza Hut is an epic combo of juicy momos and cheesy pizza, topped with deliciously spicy schezwan sauce. People are now sharing this picture online with their own reactions to the superbly weird combo.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to the newly launched Momo Pizza!

Bas Yehi Bacha Tha 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZRyoo9PvcH — Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_) October 16, 2021

Next Would be Daal Kachori Pizza?

Couldn't get worse ....next What Daal Kachori Pizza? — GhoseSpot (@SandipGhose) October 16, 2021

Bikaneri Bhujia on Pizza?

Have you tried bikaneri bhujia on a pizza. Honestly the crunch tastes very good — Being Sarika (@Maango_maan) October 16, 2021

Excited Ones!

I have to order that just to know what it’s like 😂 — Poulomi Saha (@PoulomiMSaha) October 16, 2021

Out of the Box Idea!

Probably an “out of the box idea” in a recent meeting from a group of IT grads who did MBA because they couldn’t get into UPSC — Jatin Anand (@JatinPaul) October 16, 2021

