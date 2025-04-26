In Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district, a group of coaching students clashed violently over momos at a fast-food stall near the Pink Booth area. The argument quickly escalated into a physical fight, with students pulling hair, slapping, and throwing punches at each other. The incident, captured on video by a passerby, has gone viral on social media. The altercation began when two groups of girls, returning from coaching classes, got into a heated argument while eating momos. Local people attempted to intervene but failed to calm the situation. Upon receiving information, women police officers from the Pink Booth rushed to the spot, managed to separate the students, and restored order. Considering the seriousness of the incident, police have counseled the involved students to prevent further escalation. Moradabad: BJP Leaders Pull Hair, Throw Water Bottles and Slap Each Other Over Chief Guest Chair, Video Goes Viral.

Fight Over Momos in Jalaun

जालौन कोतवाली क्षेत्र में देर शाम कोचिंग छात्राओं के बीच मोमोज खाने को लेकर हुआ विवाद हिंसक झड़प में बदल गया। यह घटना पिंक बूथ के पास एक फास्ट फूड स्टॉल पर हुई, जिसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। pic.twitter.com/1WQDiLGGbN — NBT Uttar Pradesh (@UPNBT) April 26, 2025

Cops Respond To Viral Video

प्रकरण को संज्ञान में लेकर प्रभारी निरीक्षक जालौन को जांच कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है । — JALAUN POLICE (@jalaunpolice) April 26, 2025

