A video of a prisoner is going viral on the internet. This video was originally shared by an officer of Uttar Pradesh Police on his personal Twitter handle three years ago. The video has again gone viral on social media. In this video, the prisoner is singing the famous song 'Mujhe Peene Ka Shauk Nahi Peeta Ho Gum Bhulane Ko…' from Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor's film 'Coolie' (1983) in the police lockup while cops laugh. Viral Video: Woman Thrashes Man With Slippers For Molesting Her in Autorickshaw in Kanpur, Police Launch Probe

Watch Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by memes comedy (@ghantaa)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)