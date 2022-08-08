What is the most bizarre date you've seen? Well, it's apparent that love makes you go great lengths but the viral video of a boy removing lice from her girlfriend's hair has known to set the bar of a perfect partner on the internet. Social media users are calling him 'Boyfriend of the Year' after watching the video which featured the couple on a date by the lakeside. While some people are in stitches after watching the weird date scene, others are lauding the boy for his courageous move on the romantic date. Artist Creates Mindblowing Optical Illusion By 3D Painting a Woman on Tree Trunk; Viral Video Wows Netizens

Watch Viral Video of Boyfriend Finding Lice from His Girlfriend's Hair:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by memes comedy (@ghantaa)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)