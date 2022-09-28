A group of women were filmed performing Garba inside a moving local train has grabbed many eyeballs on the internet. The ladies broke into Garba in Mumbai local, which shows how viral the Navratri fever is. The video of the fun-filled session went viral online. It shows some ladies dressed up in red clothes to celebrate day 2 of the ongoing Navaratri festival. The 22 seconds footage has garnered more than 63K views so far on Twitter. Video: People Play Garba in Gujarat’s Vadodara Ahead of Navratri Festival.

Watch The Viral Video:

#Garba #Navrathri MUMBAI LOCALS CREATE MOMENTS Now in yesterday's 10.02 am #AClocal from Kalyan. FUN HAS NO LIMIT. pic.twitter.com/Hruzxwbeqr — Mumbai Railway Users (@mumbairailusers) September 28, 2022

