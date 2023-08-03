During cutting several trees in an area, locals in Poturajuthuru village were surprised to find a fresh water stream emerging from the trunk of a tree. The strange incident took place in Ardhaveedu mandal of Prakasam district of the state. A video of the incident is currently doing rounds on social media. Pictures of 1400-Year-Old Tree in China Stuns Netizens: Trending Topics, Viral Videos & Funny Memes of The Day.

Water Springs From Tree Trunk in Andhra Pradesh

చెట్లు నరుకుతుండగా వింత ఘటన ప్రకాశం జిల్లా అర్ధవీడు మండలం పోతురాజుటూరు గ్రామం అటవీ ప్రాంతంలో చెట్లు నరుకుతుండగా చెట్టు నుంచి మంచినీళ్లు రావడంతో ఆ చెట్టును చూడడానికి ప్రజలు ఎంతో ఉత్సాహంగా వెళ్తున్నారు. ఆ చెట్టు నుండి వస్తున్న నీళ్లను కూడా తాగుతున్నారు. pic.twitter.com/hpGe1Yfwwc — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) August 3, 2023

