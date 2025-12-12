The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a 50 per cent water cut across the city till December 15. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Thane civic body said that there will be a 50 per cent cut in water supply for the next four days due to the main water pipeline in the city being damaged. "Repairs are underway, and zone-wise 12-hour supply will be provided until December 15," the post added. It is reported that the 1000 mm diameter pipeline, which carries water from the Pise Dam to the Temghar Water Treatment Plant, developed a fresh fault. The incident took place on Thursday, December 11, during an ongoing work by Mahanagar Gas. In the wake of the water cut, TMC has urged citizens to use water sparingly. Thane Shocker: Student Dies by Suicide After Assault Over Hindi–Marathi Row on Mumbai Local Train.

TMC Announces 50% Water Cut Till December 15

