In a rare fight we don’t really get to witness, a snake and a spider were involved. In the viral video, a water snake got caught in the web of a black widow spider on a car tyre. After the snake got stuck, the spider could be seen moving towards the snake and starting a fight. But since the snake was caught in the web, it did not get much chance to fight back. Take a look at this video below. Watch: Tiny Purple Snake Swallows Huge Egg in One Go in Viral Video That Will Leave You Open-Mouthed.

Water Snake Caught in Spider’s Web!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WildTrails.in (@wildtrails.in)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)