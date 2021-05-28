Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed across the world on May 28, 2021. The day is celebrated to raise awareness among women and girls about menstrual hygiene. Now, to educate girls about menstrual health, netizens are sharing interesting posts on Twitter. They have also taken up Red Dot Challenge. Take a look:

Action and Investment in Menstrual Hygiene and Health

#MenstrualHygieneDay Aim: - to create awareness&change negative perceptions around menstrual hygiene. The theme for #MenstrualHygieneDay2021? - Action and Investment in Menstrual Hygiene and Health pic.twitter.com/A2P4oDlIzt — Plasidi Vicent🛣️ (@plasidi_vicent) May 28, 2021

End Period Shame

Dear non bleeding human, Today is your chance to learn a thing or two about menstrual periods and cycles. Please take charge of your ignorance because it's not cute 🙂, thanks & happy menstruation hygiene day to you!#EndingPeriodOfShame #MenstrualHygieneDay2021 — Cis why? (@Malak_kamami) May 28, 2021

Normalise Menstruation

Need of the hour is to address societal stigma attached with menstruation and create awareness about maintaining menstrual health and hygiene. It's necessary to normarlise menstruation for a healthier future society. #menstruation #MenstrualHygieneDay2021 — Sayani Chakraborty (@iamcsayani_99) May 28, 2021

Let's Talk About It

Red Dot Challenge

Drawing your attention to the #reddotchallenge that aims to raise awareness about the importance of menstrual hygiene; And in this unusual of years, also keeps our focus on caring for ourselves and others as we combat Covid-19. We stand with @UNICEFIndia @jenwinget pic.twitter.com/OMMgPIsOVh — Neha Yadav (@NehaYd333) May 28, 2021

