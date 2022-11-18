The Guinness World Record for World's Tallest Cow ever is set by Blosom, who was 6 feet tall in height. Unfortunately, the magnificent animal passed away in 2015 from a leg injury. The GWR shared a series of pictures displaying the female Holstein, who lived on a farm in Orangeville, Illinois, with her owner Patty Hanson. As per the Instagram post, Blosom was born to two normal-sized cows and was even taller when she was eight years old. Woman With World's Largest Feet Holds The Guinness World Record For Shoe Size 18! Watch Video of US Woman Tanya Herbert.

World Tallest Cow Ever!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)