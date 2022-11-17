Whether building the world's giant snow maze or solving a Rubik's cube while blindfolding within a few minutes, the Guinness World Record has always amazed people with some of the unique talents and humans. Recently, the official page of GWR on Instagram posted the video of the US woman Tanya Herbert who has set the record world's largest feet on a living person in the female category, with a right foot measuring 33.1 cm and a left foot measuring 32.5 cm. Herbert's shoe size is 18, depending on the brand and she stands 6 ft 9 in tall. Man With World's Longest Nose! Photo of 18th-Century Circus Performer Goes Viral for His Record 7.5 Inches Long Nose.

Watch US Woman With World's Largest Feet:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)