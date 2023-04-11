There are difficulties accessing the video streaming service for YouTube users all over the world. Downdetector, a service that analyses all significant outages worldwide, brought attention to the issue on Tuesday. While it’s still unclear what caused the outage in the first place, microblogging site Twitter is flooded with user complaints regarding the problem, followed by a customary meme fest. Instagram Down for Thousands of Users Globally, Funny Memes & Jokes Erupt on Twitter.

Downdetector on Twitter

User reports indicate Youtube is having problems since 9:17 PM EDT. https://t.co/XrCFHBn78f RT if you're also having problems #Youtubedown — Downdetector (@downdetector) April 11, 2023

Funny Meme Erupts on 'YouTube Down'

Unavailable Video Frame 1: Davido Frame 2: YouTube It's about to go down 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 The numbers will be crazy, bookmark this tweet. pic.twitter.com/RqBNY6ueyn — TIMELESS GEMMAN (@gemmanofficial) April 10, 2023

YouTube Down

YouTube down. I feel bad for all the people eating dinner who got no YouTube pic.twitter.com/5dLoIQy64w — Salmon Never Fished Again (@SalmonNevaFishd) April 11, 2023

Video Unavailable

