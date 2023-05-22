Zomato on Monday shared a hilarious meme highlighting a change in customer behaviour in payments post RBI announcement of the withdrawal of a Rs 2,000 note. The food delivery giant said 72 per cent of its cash orders had been paid for using the pink note since the Central Bank announced a restriction on the highest denomination of INR. People making payments with Rs 2,000 banknote at multiple places to get rid of the currency note. However, the RBI has also offered a window for people to deposit their Rs 2,000 notes in banks till the end of September. 'RIP Rs 2000': Netizens Flood Twitter With Funny Memes, Hilarious Jokes After RBI Announces To Withdraw Rs 2000 Currency Notes.

Zomato After Customers Pay With Rs 2,000 Notes:

since friday, 72% of our cash on delivery orders were paid in ₹2000 notes pic.twitter.com/jO6a4F2iI7 — zomato (@zomato) May 22, 2023

