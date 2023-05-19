The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced that Rs 2000 notes will be withdrawn from circulation after September 30, 2023. The Rs 2000 denomination banknotes that were first introduced in November 2016 had a good run for seven years. While countrymen are scared that they might again have to wait in long queues outside banks to exchange currency notes, netizens, however, flooded Twitter with hilarious memes and jokes. Rs 2000 Currency Notes To Be Withdrawn! RBI Asks Banks Not To Issue Rs 2000 Banknotes With Immediate Effect, Currency Continues To Be Legal Tender.

'RIP Rs 2000'

HEHE!

Chip owners after RBI withdraw RS 2000 notes#reserve रिजर्व बैंक pic.twitter.com/ZvSfPexfJh — 👑Che_ಕೃಷ್ಣ🇮🇳💛❤️ (@ChekrishnaCk) May 19, 2023

That Damned CHIP

"Rs 2000 note with a chip". An archive image from 2016. RIP, Rs. 2000 (2016 - 2023). You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Y4K9hp4JCD — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) May 19, 2023

Literally Me!

