The main card of UFC 318 kicked off unexpectedly as 39-year-old Michael Johnson managed to beat Daniel Zellhuber to earn an upset win in an Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight bout at Smoothie King Center. Johnson showcased a combination of speed and power to dazzle his younger opponent, and was handed a victory by unanimous decision as all three judges scored the veteran 29-28, thanks to a knockdown blow in the second round. This was Johnson's third win in a row in the lightweight division since UFC Fight Night 223. Islam Dulatov Earns KO Win Over Adam Fugitt on Ultimate Fighting Championship Debut At UFC 318 Early Prelims.

Age No-Bar For Michael Johnson

STILL GOT IT IN HIM 😎@Menace155 earns the UD victory to kick off the main card! [ #UFC318 | LIVE NOW on @ESPNPlus PPV | 📺 : https://t.co/ovGzHqAqpG ] pic.twitter.com/S1mgLLnBKs — UFC (@ufc) July 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)