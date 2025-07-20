After months of delay, Islam Dulatov made his much-awaited Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut at UFC 318 Early Prelims, where the German MMA fighter took on Adam Fugitt. Dulatov took just 4:06 minutes to earn a KO win over Fugitt and make a memorable debut inside the hexagon to kick off his UFC career in style. Dulatov was scheduled to make his welterweight UFC debut back in February 2025, but an injury forced him to withdraw. In his short MMA career, Dulatov, also known as 'The Ripper', has won 12 and lost 1 bout. Derrick Lewis Knocks Out Tallison Teixeira in 35 Seconds at UFC Fight Night Heavyweight Main Event, MMA Fighter Talks With US President Donald Trump Post TKO Win (Watch Video).

Islam Dulatov Has Arrived

ISLAM DULATOV HAS ARRIVED 🤩 He earns the KO to make a memorable debut tonight! [ #UFC318 | LIVE NOW on ESPN2 & @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/shV7WpJVjD — UFC (@ufc) July 19, 2025

