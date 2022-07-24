Music great AR Rahman shared the 'Vanakkam Chennai' theme song for the upcoming 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai. The 55-year-old was seen performing in the video which also features Grandmasters Vishwanathan Anand, Varshini Velavan, Sasikaran among others. In the video, he calls on everyone to 'Welcome, welcome to one and all. Let us join, let us win.' The video also features Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin.

Watch Theme Song Video Here:

