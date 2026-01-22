Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman produced a masterclass in spin bowling to claim his maiden T20I hat-trick during the AFG vs WI 2nd T20I 2026 against the West Indies. In a remarkable spell at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Mujeeb dismissed star batters like Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, and Brandon King in three consecutive deliveries, leaving the West Indies side’s run chase in tatters. Rahman, with this, became the third Afghan bowler after Rashid Khan and Karim Jannat to achieve this feat in T20 Internationals. AFG vs WI 2nd T20I 2026: Mujeeb Ur Rahman's Hat-Trick, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli Fifties Sink West Indies to Series Loss Against Afghanistan

Mujeeb Ur Rahman Claims Maiden T20I Hat-Trick

Evin Lewis ✅ Johnson Charles ✅ Brandon King ✅ Mujeeb bags his first-ever T20I hat-trick, becoming the third Afghan to do so 🙌 . . . [Mujeeb Ur Rahman, T20I Hat-trick, Afghanistan Cricket, Spin Wizard, 4 for 21, West Indies Collapse, Match-Winner, Bowling Masterclass] pic.twitter.com/4U8Jc7jOl0 — FanCode (@FanCode) January 21, 2026

