Aditi Ashok reacts after losing out on a bronze medal by a whisker at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She took to social media and posted a picture of herself. Along with the snap, Aditi wrote that she is leaving Tokyo with bitter and sweet memories. Check out the post below:

Leaving Tokyo with bittersweet memories. This is probably the most disheartened I have ever been after finishing 4th in a golf tournament 🥲 I tried my best till the very end but golf is like that sometimes. You don’t always get what you deserve, but you do get what you work for. pic.twitter.com/EFUrHmKO60 — Aditi Ashok (@aditigolf) August 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)