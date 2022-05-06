Alina Kabaeva, one of the most decorated gymnasts in rhythmic gymnastic history, is likely to face sanction from European Union (EU) amid Russia-Ukraine conflict. Kabaeva, who has won two Olympic medals, 14 World Championship medals, and 21 European Championship medals, is reportedly the longtime girlfriend of Russian president Vladimir Putin. She is closely associated with Putin.

