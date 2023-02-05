Anshul Jubli made history by becoming the first Indian to win the Road to UFC Final and bag a UFC contract on Sunday, February 5. The Uttarakhand fighter defeated Indonesia's Jeka Saragih in the lightweight division of the Road to UFC tournament. With this achievement, he became the second Indian after Bharat Khandare to secure a contract with UFC. India Move to Third Spot in IBA's Latest World Boxing Rankings.

Anshul Jubli Wins Road to UFC Final, Gets UFC Contract

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)