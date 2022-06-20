ATK Mohun Bagan have secured the services of Ashique Kuruniyan and Ashish Rai ahead of next season's ISL. While Kuruniyan, who is a highly-rated winger, joined from Bengaluru FC, Rai was signed from defending champions Hyderabad FC. However, Prabir Das was signed by Bengaluru FC from ATKMB.

.@atkmohunbaganfc rope in youngsters Ashish Rai and Ashique Kuruniyan, while @bengalurufc sign Prabir Das on a three-year deal.https://t.co/iVzWDXhZqg — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) June 20, 2022

