Currently enjoying a form of his life, India's Ayush Shetty will face a tough opponent in the form of Chou Tien Chen in the men's singles first round match in the ongoing Super 750 Badminton tournament, China Master 2025, on September 16. The Ayush Shetty vs Chou Lien Chen China Masters Badminton 2025 men's singles will be played on Court 1 at Shenzhen Arena, and starts at 1:05 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans might have the telecast viewing option of the Ayush Shetty vs Chou Lien Chen badminton clash live on the Star Sports TV channel. However, fans can get the live streaming viewing option on the JioHotstar app and website. They can also get the live streaming viewing option BWF YouTube channel. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Fall Short in Final, Lose to Chinese Pair Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang (Watch Video)

Ayush Shetty vs Chou Lien Chen, China Masters 2025

