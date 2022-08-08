Lakshya Sen won gold medal in the Men's Singles Badminton Event at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The top-seeded shuttler at CWG 2022 came back from behind to win 19-21, 21-9, 21-16 in the showdown match and gave India their 20th gold at CWG 2022. Sen became the fourth Indian male to win a Men's Singles Gold title at Commonwealth Games.

Check the tweet:

🏸LAKSHYA ACHIEVED 🥇!! Our young sensation @lakshya_sen clinches the GOLD after a solid comeback, winning 2-1 (19-21 21-9 21-16) against Tze Yong (MAS) in the Badminton MS Gold Medal bout at the #CommonwealthGames2022🥇#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/FdSw6dWXrG — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 8, 2022

