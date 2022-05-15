India made history on Sunday by winning their first-ever Thomas Cup 2022 title with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Indonesia in Bangkok. Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and the doubles team of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy helped India get to the title without losing a game against the defending champions. Following this victory, the sports fraternity heaped praise on India's badminton stars.

See Some Wishes Below:

What A Moment!

What a moment for Indian sport - we are Thomas Cup champions for the first ever time, and we beat the best to make it happen. Congrats to the players and staff. Some things take time, but don't let anyone tell you it can't be done. 👏 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 15, 2022

History!

History made. Welcome to India #Thomascup! Phenomenal! Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/EO3wW0q8d2 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 15, 2022

Champions!

What a historic day! An incredible achievement by an incredible Team India to win the #ThomasCup for the first time ever!! Bounced back from tough situations on numerous occasions to win Gold. Kudos to all the players and coaches. Champions, all of you! — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) May 15, 2022

Well Done Team India!

Superlative, indeed!

India atop men’s badminton, beat Indonesia in 3-0 in#Thomas Cup final! Superlative performances, grand achievement. Take a bow Lakshya Sen, Kidambi srikanth, Chirag Shetty, Saiwiksairaj Rankireddy! You’ve made the country proud 👏👏👏👏 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 15, 2022

A Great Moment for Indian Sport:

Congratulations Team India 🇮🇳 What a great moment for Indian sport! Well done to all of you 👏 👏 #ThomasCup2022 pic.twitter.com/T7QXQemTRv — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 15, 2022

Historical!

India Thomas Cup champions 2022. One for the ages!!!!! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) May 15, 2022

Take A Bow!

Historic moment for Indian sport! Congratulations, and take a bow Team India 🙌🏼 🇮🇳 #ThomasCup pic.twitter.com/e42D01eCm3 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 15, 2022

Nothing Is Impossible, Indeed!

Goosebumps,impossible is nothing :) Sooooo proud of our boys 🙌🙌🙌🙌 thomas cup winners and what a way to win it. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — vijay dahiya (@vijdahiya) May 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)