At the Badminton Asia Junior Championship 2025, Vennala Kalagotla created history by becoming the second Indian women’s singles shuttler after double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu to win a medal in the competition. Vennala Kalagotla broke the 13-year-old jinx since PV Sindhu won a medal at the Badminton Asia Junior Championship. Vennala Kalagotla won the Asian Junior Badminton Championship 2025 match against Thailand’s Janyaporn Meepanthong 21-18, 17-21, 21-17 in 58 minutes in Solo, Indonesia, by advancing to the semi-finals. Soon, Tanvi Sharma became the third Indian women's shuttler to ensure a medal, qualifying for the semi-final. Tanvi Sharma Confirms Medal At Asian Junior Badminton Championship 2025, Enters Women's Singles Semifinal By Win Over Thalita Wiryawan in Quarterfinal.

Vennala Kalagotla Beats Thailand’s Janyaporn Meepanthong

VENNALA KALAGOTLA BECAME THE 2ND INDIAN WS PLAYER TO WIN THE MEDAL AT THE ASIAN JR CHAMPIONSHIPS Vennala defeated Janyap 🇹🇭 21-18, 17-21, 21-17 to reach the SF and confirmed a medal Janyap defeated 2024 Jr World Champion in R16 pic.twitter.com/18M8n51LKK — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) July 25, 2025

