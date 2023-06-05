In the biggest update related to the wrestlers’ protest news, Wrestler Bajrang Punia and others took to Twitter to announce that they are joining back their job duties in the national railways. The update comes days after a meeting was held with Home minister Amit Shah. The wrestler also refuted the claims that they have withdrawn their protests. Sakshi Malik Denies Withdrawing From Wrestlers' Protest, Terms Her Withdrawal News As Fake, Says Joined Back Northern Railway's Job Only to Fulfil My Responsibility.

Bajrang Punia Rejoins Job Duties at National Railway

आंदोलन वापस लेने की खबरें कोरी अफ़वाह हैं. ये खबरें हमें नुक़सान पहुँचाने के लिए फैलाई जा रही हैं. हम न पीछे हटे हैं और न ही हमने आंदोलन वापस लिया है. महिला पहलवानों की एफ़आईआर उठाने की खबर भी झूठी है. इंसाफ़ मिलने तक लड़ाई जारी रहेगी 🙏🏼 #WrestlerProtest pic.twitter.com/utShj583VZ — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) June 5, 2023

