Wrestler Sakshi Malik has denied the news reports she has withdrawn from wrestlers' protest. Earlier, it was claimed that the wrestler withdrew from the ongoing protests, days after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah. Malik has now confirmed that she has not withdrawn from protest but joined back her job at the Northern Railways to fulfil her responsibility.

Note: The story was updated after Sakshi Malik issued clarification.

Sakshi Malik Denies Withdrawing From Wrestlers' Protest

ये खबर बिलकुल ग़लत है। इंसाफ़ की लड़ाई में ना हम में से कोई पीछे हटा है, ना हटेगा। सत्याग्रह के साथ साथ रेलवे में अपनी ज़िम्मेदारी को साथ निभा रही हूँ। इंसाफ़ मिलने तक हमारी लड़ाई जारी है। कृपया कोई ग़लत खबर ना चलाई जाए। pic.twitter.com/FWYhnqlinC — Sakshee Malikkh (@SakshiMalik) June 5, 2023

Satyawart Kadian Statement

#WATCH | "Neither we have compromised, nor we will step back. All this is fake, we will not take back this protest. We will stay united and keep protesting for justice. Fake news is being spread to weaken us... The entire nation is against Delhi Police," says Satyawart Kadian,… pic.twitter.com/wBWoZYYe3n — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2023

Sakshi Malik's Withdrawal News Which Went Viral

