Indian star grappler Bajrang Punia clinched bronze medal today at the World Wrestling Championships 2022 in Belgrade. The Commonwealth Games 2022 medalist defeated Sebastian Rivera 11-9 in the Men's 65kg category to win his 4th bronze in the history of the competition so far. Punia had to overcome the challenge of the repechage round earlier to reach this medal event.

Bajrang Punia wins Bronze:

Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia wins his 4th medal at the world championships. He comes back from 0-6 down to beat Sebastian Rivera of Puerto Rico 11-9 to win bronze in the men's 65kg category at Belgrade. 2013 🌍🥉 2018 🌏🥈 2019 🌍 🥉 2022 🌍 🥉 pic.twitter.com/H5dc3EO3v1 — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) September 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)