FC Barcelona star striker Robert Lewandowski was spotted chatting, sharing a light moment with the Dutch-Belgian motorsports racing driver Max Verstappen. The famous Formula 1 racer Max Verstappen is presently in the Spanish city of Barcelona, where Robert Lewandowski plays for Barca. Red Bull's Max Verstappen is in Barcelona for the F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2025. The Spanish GP 2025 race is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Circuit de Barcelona. Robert Lewandowski and Max Verstappen were chatting at the Red Bull garage. F1 2025: Max Verstappen Secures Second Victory of the Season As He Clinches Win at Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Robert Lewandowski Meets Max Verstappen:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)