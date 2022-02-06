Zoi Sadowski-Synnott won New Zealand's first-ever gold medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 when she clinched the top prize in the women's snowboard slopestyle event on Sunday, February 6. Julia Marino and Tess Coady won the silver and bronze medals in this event respectively.

🥇HISTORY MADE 🥇 Zoi Sadowski-Synnott wins New Zealand’s first ever GOLD medal at an Olympic Winter Games! Could not be more proud right now 🖤🌿 #EarnTheFern #KoTātauTeKapaOAotearoa pic.twitter.com/mJZY308K9m — The New Zealand Team (@TheNZTeam) February 6, 2022

