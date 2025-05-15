Trailing series 3-1, the Boston Celtics took on the New York Knicks in Game 5 of the NBA 2024-25 Playoffs Eastern Conference semifinals, and managed to win the contest 127-102, forcing the series into Game 6. Derrick White shone for the Celtics with 34 points, while Jaylen Brown hit 26. For the Knicks, Josh Hart led the charge with 24 points. The New York Knicks are chasing their first-ever Eastern Conference final appearance since 2000. Boston Celtics Defeat New York Knicks in Game 3, Reduce Lead To 1-2 in NBA 2024–25 Playoffs Eastern Conference Semi-Finals.

Boston Celtics Win Game 5 Against New York Knicks

🏆 WEDNESDAY'S FINAL SCORES 🏆 Derrick White drops 34 to keep the @celtics season alive and force Game 6! Jaylen Brown: 26 PTS, 8 REB, 12 AST Payton Pritchard: 17 PTS, 5 3PM, 5 REB Luke Kornet: 10 PTS (5-5 FGM), 9 REB, 7 BLK Game 6: Friday, 8pm/et, ESPN pic.twitter.com/VTBPN2jTnm — NBA (@NBA) May 15, 2025

