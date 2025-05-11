New York Knicks were defeated by Boston Celtics 93-115 in Game 3 of the NBA 2024-25 Playoffs Eastern Conference semi-finals on Sunday, May 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Boston Celtics have now managed to reduce the lead to 1-2 after the New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics NBA 2024-25 Playoffs Eastern Conference semi-finals game 3. Payton Pritchard and Jayson Tatum were instrumental in this 22-point victory, clinching 23 and 22 points respectively. Jalen Brunson was the lone star for the New York Knicks, bagging 27 points. Minnesota Timberwolves Defeat Golden State Warriors in Game 3, Take 2-1 Lead in NBA 2024–25 Playoffs Western Conference Semi-Finals.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics NBA 2024-25 Playoffs Eastern Conference Semi-Finals:

🏆 SATURDAY'S FINAL SCORES 🏆 Jayson Tatum and the @celtics knock down 20 threes as they win and cut the series to 2-1! Payton Pritchard: 23 PTS, 5 3PM Jaylen Brown: 19 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST Derrick White: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 3 3PM Al Horford: 15 PTS, 9 REB, 3 3PM Game 4: Monday (5/12)… pic.twitter.com/FTQrze7haI — NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2025

