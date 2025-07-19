The John Cena vs Cody Rhodes contract signing on Friday Night SmackDown for their Undisputed WWE championship match at WWE SummerSlam 2025 had a chaotic ending, as many would have expected. The 'American Nightmare' put John Cena through a table and forced him to sign the contract, with the Undisputed WWE title match now being a Street Fight, at SummerSlam. Cody Rhodes had come out first and he spoke about 'flinching' against John Cena at WrestleMania. John Cena, however, came out and said that he won't be competing at SummerSlam because he was emotionally exhausted. It did not sit well with Cody Rhodes, who attacked him while he was leaving with the Undisputed WWE title. The former champion then hit John Cena with the belt, busting his head open and then hit him with a frog splash through a table. He then signed the contract using John Cena's hand and said that their match at SummerSlam 2024 would be a Street Fight. Who Will Win John Cena vs Cody Rhodes Match at WWE SummerSlam 2025? Three Possible Predictions For Undisputed WWE Championship Clash.

Cody Rhodes Takes Out John Cena, Makes Him Sign SummerSlam Contract

Whether @JohnCena likes it or not he will be at SummerSlam… in a STREET FIGHT 🔥@CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/cAjVb7mPfK — WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2025

