Jaipur, January 27: Public sector bank employees gathered outside the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) office in Jaipur today, Tuesday, January 27, 2026, to demand the immediate implementation of a five-day work week. The demonstration, part of a nationwide strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), highlights a long-standing grievance over delayed government notification. Protesters raised slogans and displayed placards, pointing out that institutions like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and LIC already operate on a five-day schedule. Union leaders stated that while the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) agreed to the proposal in March 2024, the final clearance from the Ministry of Finance remains pending. The timing of the protest follows a three-day banking closure due to the Republic Day weekend. While digital services like UPI remain operational, branch-level tasks—including cash deposits and cheque clearances—faced significant disruptions across Rajasthan. The UFBU has indicated that bank staff are willing to extend daily working hours by 40 minutes to compensate for the total weekly man-hours if the government approves all Saturdays as holidays. Bank Strike Today: Banking Services Disrupted As Bank Employees Go on Nationwide Strike Demanding 5-Day Work Week (Watch Videos).

VIDEO | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Government bank employees protest outside the LIC office, demanding a five-day work week. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC)#Jaipur pic.twitter.com/YL5oarMvz3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 27, 2026

