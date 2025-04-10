Phil Salt showed some of his explosive batting power during Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match. After a quiet first over, Salt got some momentum when Axar Patel came to bowl to him in the second match. He utilised this when he attacked Mitchell Starc in his second over and smashed boundaries in first five balls. He it a six, followed by two fours and then another four off a free hit. In the fourth legal ball, Salt hit a six and rotated the strike. In the last ball off the over, Virat Kohli hit a four and the total runs from the over counter to 30. Virat Kohli Opens Up on His Batting Methods Ahead of RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Clash, Says ‘Batting Is Never About Ego; I Want To Play According to Situation’.

Phil Salt Smashes Ex-KKR Teammate Mitchell Starc For 30 Runs in One Over

